Mirror Signal - Stand Still (Montreal Jazz Festival)

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04185r0.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04185r0.jpg

2016-07-12T14:58:00.000Z

Mirror Signal perform at the BBC Introducing and PRS for Music Foundation showcase.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04185w6