Marcel WormsPianist. Born 1951
Marcel Worms
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1951
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a55151a6-e504-4b91-8181-17859c4180e1
Marcel Worms Biography (Wikipedia)
Marcel Worms (born Amsterdam, 1951) is a piano player from the Netherlands.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marcel Worms Tracks
Sort by
Tierna sonrisa
Jacobo Palm
Tierna sonrisa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tierna sonrisa
Last played on
Music for a summer evening
Peteris Vasks
Music for a summer evening
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtqzk.jpglink
Music for a summer evening
Last played on
Marcel Worms Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Darius Milhaud: Scaramouche - Extract(Last Night of the Proms)
-
Midge Ure at Proms in the Park 2018
-
Father John Misty with the Ulster Orchestra
-
BBC SSO composer talks: James MacMillan
-
BBC Proms Inspire Session with James MacMillan
-
Live performance from The Ulster Orchestra
-
Sir James MacMillan remembers Sir Peter Maxwell Davies
-
James MacMillan introduces The Gallant Weaver
-
Composers' Rooms: No. 8 James MacMillan
-
Darius Milhaud
Back to artist