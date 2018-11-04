CamilleFrench female singer. Born 10 March 1978
Camille
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02qhmyv.jpg
1978-03-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a5511b19-c0af-4886-ab1a-042980644dd2
Camille Biography (Wikipedia)
Camille Dalmais (born 10 March 1978), better known by her mononym Camille, is a French singer, songwriter and occasional actress.
Camille Tracks
Fontaine De Lait
Camille
Fontaine De Lait
Ta Douleur
Camille
Ta Douleur
Ta Douleur
Le Festin
Camille
Le Festin
Le Festin
Tout Dit
Camille
Tout Dit
Tout Dit
Seeds
Camille
Seeds
Seeds
Twix
Camille
Twix
Twix
Fontaine Du Lait (Album Version)
Camille
Fontaine Du Lait (Album Version)
Fontaine Du Lait (Album Version)
Hackney Parrot (Special Request VIP) (feat. Camille)
Tessela
Hackney Parrot (Special Request VIP) (feat. Camille)
Hackney Parrot (Special Request VIP) (feat. Camille)
Au Port
Camille
Au Port
Au Port
Ta Douler
Camille
Ta Douler
Ta Douler
Performer
Rich Girl (Sticky Remix)
Camille
Rich Girl (Sticky Remix)
Rich Girl (Sticky Remix)
Anthem (Scales Remix) (feat. Camille)
Brookes Brothers
Anthem (Scales Remix) (feat. Camille)
Anthem (Scales Remix) (feat. Camille)
1,2,3
Camille
1,2,3
1,2,3
Rue De Menilmontant
Camille
Rue De Menilmontant
Rue De Menilmontant
Au Port
Camille
Au Port
Au Port
La Jeune Fille Aux Cheveux Blancs
Camille
La Jeune Fille Aux Cheveux Blancs
The Monk
Camille
The Monk
The Monk
Camille: Canards Sauvages
Camille
Camille: Canards Sauvages
Camille: Canards Sauvages
Janine
Camille
Janine
Janine
L'Etourderie (Live At Maida Vale)
Camille
L'Etourderie (Live At Maida Vale)
Bubble Lady (Live At Maida Vale)
Camille
Bubble Lady (Live At Maida Vale)
Camille: Janine I – Vous
Camille
Camille: Janine I – Vous
Camille: Janine I – Vous
L'Etourderie
Camille
L'Etourderie
L'Etourderie
Mars Is No Fun
Camille
Mars Is No Fun
Mars Is No Fun
La France
Camille
La France
La France
Wet Boy
Camille
Wet Boy
Wet Boy
Senza
Camille
Senza
Senza
Paris
Camille
Paris
Paris
