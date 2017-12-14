Steve FerroneBorn 25 April 1950
1950-04-25
Stephen "Steve" Ferrone (born 25 April 1950) is an English drummer known as a member of the rock band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers from 1994–2017, replacing original drummer Stan Lynch, and as part of the "classic lineup" of the Average White Band in the 1970s. Ferrone has recorded and performed with George Harrison, Duran Duran, Stevie Nicks, Laura Pausini, Christine McVie, Slash, Chaka Khan, Eric Clapton, Bee Gees, Scritti Politti, Aerosmith, Al Jarreau and Johnny Cash.
