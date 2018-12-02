Steven Haworth Miller (born October 5, 1943) is an American guitarist, singer, and songwriter, known as leader of the Steve Miller Band. He began his career in blues and blues rock and evolved to a more pop-oriented sound which, from the mid-1970s through the early 1980s, resulted in a series of highly popular singles and albums. Miller was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of their class of 2016.