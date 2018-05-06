Patricia KernMezzo-soprano. Born 4 July 1927. Died 19 October 2015
Patricia Kern
1927-07-04
Patricia Kern Biography (Wikipedia)
Patricia Kern (14 July 1927 – 19 October 2015) was a British mezzo-soprano and voice teacher.
It Is The Merry Month Of May
Patricia Kern
It Is The Merry Month Of May
It Is The Merry Month Of May
Performer
Performer
Last played on
It Is The Merry Month Of May
Patricia Kern / William McAlpine
It Is The Merry Month Of May
It Is The Merry Month Of May
Performer
Last played on
Anna Bolena - Act 1 In Separato
Gaetano Donizetti
Anna Bolena - Act 1 In Separato
Anna Bolena - Act 1 In Separato
Orchestra
Orchestra
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1975: Prom 50
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewfbp6
Royal Albert Hall
1975-09-13T10:15:28
13
Sep
1975
Proms 1975: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1972: Prom 36
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e54fxj
Royal Albert Hall
1972-08-26T10:15:28
26
Aug
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 36
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1972: Prom 16
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2hn3d
Royal Albert Hall
1972-08-07T10:15:28
7
Aug
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1971: Prom 34
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edq9rz
Royal Albert Hall
1971-08-28T10:15:28
28
Aug
1971
Proms 1971: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1971: Prom 29
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebn3d4
Royal Albert Hall
1971-08-24T10:15:28
24
Aug
1971
Proms 1971: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
