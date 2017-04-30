Nana Forte (born 1981) is a Slovenian composer. She was born in Zagorje ob Savi, Slovenia.

In 2005, Forte graduated in composition from the Music Academy in Ljubljana under Marko Mihevc. She continued her postgraduate studies at Hochschule für Musik Carl Maria von Weber in Dresden under Lothar Voigtländer from 2005 to 2007 and in Berlin at Universität der Künste under Walter Zimmermann (2007–09).

Her works include compositions for solo instruments, chamber music, orchestral music and pieces for choir. Forte is one of the few young Slovenian composers who are composing much choral music. While studying she worked with many Slovenian choirs and conductors and was awarded a number of prizes for her choral compositions.

Her compositions have been performed in concerts and festivals all over the Europe, including Young Euro Classic (DE), Weimarer Frühjahrstage (DE), Music Bienale Zagreb (CRO), Festival Bemus (SRB), Klara Festival (BE), Festival Emilia Romagna (I), Festival Semanas de Musica do Estoril (PT), Festival LES VOIXS DU PRIEURE (FR), Bienale of Contemporary Music Koper (SI), Ljubljana Festival (SI) and Festival Slowind (SI), and have been broadcast by various European classical music radio stations. Some of her pieces have been published and recorded.