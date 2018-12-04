Eleanor DaleyBorn 21 April 1955
Eleanor Daley
1955-04-21
Eleanor Daley (born April 21, 1955) is a Canadian composer of choral and church music, a church choir director, choral clinician and accompanist. She lives and works in Toronto, Ontario. Among her best-known works are The Rose Trilogy and Requiem.
Ave Maria
Eleanor Daley
Ave Maria
Ave Maria
The Huron Carol arr Daley
Jean de Brébeuf
The Huron Carol arr Daley
The Huron Carol arr Daley
In Rememberance
Eleanor Daley
In Rememberance
In Rememberance
