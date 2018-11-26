Big ShaqAKA Roadman Shaq. Born 10 August 1991
Big Shaq
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05kttck.jpg
1991-08-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a5430dfe-fb73-4fed-bfb6-8368b007e0d3
Big Shaq Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Dapaah (born January 1991) is an English actor, rapper, and comedian best known for portraying the fictional rapper Big Shaq (also known as Roadman Shaq). He is also known for his mockumentary SWIL (Somewhere in London), which focuses on four characters and their journey to success.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Big Shaq Tracks
Sort by
Man's Not Hot
Big Shaq
Man's Not Hot
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05j1nmp.jpglink
Man's Not Hot
Last played on
Man's Not Jatt
Bups Saggu
Man's Not Jatt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03nmtrg.jpglink
Man's Not Jatt
Last played on
Mans Not Hot vs. Zwipi
Big Shaq
Mans Not Hot vs. Zwipi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kttck.jpglink
Mans Not Hot vs. Zwipi
Performer
Last played on
Man's Not Hot (1Xtra Live 2017)
Big Shaq
Man's Not Hot (1Xtra Live 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kttck.jpglink
Man's Not Hot (1Xtra Live 2017)
Last played on
Man's Not Jatt
Bups Saggu
Man's Not Jatt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03nmtrg.jpglink
Man's Not Jatt
Man Don't Dance
Big Shaq
Man Don't Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0684jtw.jpglink
Man Don't Dance
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2018
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4c84f/acts/a44mn3
Reading
2018-08-24T09:52:06
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06jgc7c.jpg
24
Aug
2018
Reading + Leeds: 2018
Reading
1Xtra Live: 2017 - Manchester
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exc6gw/acts/a35vwh
Manchester Arena
2017-11-11T09:52:06
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05kttck.jpg
11
Nov
2017
1Xtra Live: 2017 - Manchester
Manchester Arena
Latest Big Shaq News
Big Shaq Links
Back to artist