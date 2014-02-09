Ian PearceBorn 22 November 1921. Died 8 November 2012
Ian Pearce
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1921-11-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a5427afb-b102-43b2-9455-d85b1ab09e95
Ian Pearce Tracks
Sort by
Anywhere I wander
Ian Pearce
Anywhere I wander
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anywhere I wander
Last played on
Blues for the Road
Ian Pearce
Blues for the Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist