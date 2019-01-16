David HolmesElectronic dance music DJ and producer from Northern Ireland. Born 14 February 1969
David Holmes
1969-02-14
David Holmes Biography (Wikipedia)
David Holmes (born 14 February 1969) is an electronic musician and composer from Northern Ireland.
David Holmes on Unloved
2015-09-25
David Holmes joins 6 Music's Radcliffe and Maconie to speak about his new musical collaboration project, Unloved.
David Holmes on Unloved
David Holmes Tracks
Hey Maggy
David Holmes
Hey Maggy
The Ballad Of Sarah And Jack
David Holmes
The Ballad Of Sarah And Jack
I Heard Wonders
David Holmes
I Heard Wonders
11, 12 & 13
David Holmes
11, 12 & 13
My Mate Paul
David Holmes
My Mate Paul
Gritty Shaker
David Holmes
Gritty Shaker
Theme/I.M.C.
David Holmes
Theme/I.M.C.
Rodney Yates
David Holmes
Rodney Yates
Gone (K&D Session)
David Holmes
Gone (K&D Session)
The Story Of The Ink
David Holmes
The Story Of The Ink
Don't Die Just Yet
David Holmes
Don't Die Just Yet
69 Police
David Holmes
69 Police
Ocean's Eleven (2001): $160m Chinese Man - David Holmes
David Holmes
Ocean's Eleven (2001): $160m Chinese Man
My Mate Paul (Stereo MCs Remix) - David Holmes
David Holmes
My Mate Paul (Stereo MCs Remix)
Henry McCullough
BP Fallon
Henry McCullough
What R We Stealing
David Holmes
What R We Stealing
Elsewhere Anchises (feat. Stephen Rea) - David Holmes
David Holmes
Elsewhere Anchises (feat. Stephen Rea)
Rip Rip
David Holmes
Rip Rip
The Trunk Scene
David Holmes
The Trunk Scene
Elsewhere Anchises
David Holmes
Elsewhere Anchises
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Belfast, Titanic Slipways
2018-05-25T10:39:18
25
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Belfast, Titanic Slipways
