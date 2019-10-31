Hervé Forneri (born 24 April 1946 in Nice, France – died 24 April 2019, on his 74th birthday, in Neuilly-sur-Seine), known professionally as Dick Rivers, was a French singer and actor who began performing in the early 1960s. He was an important figure in introducing rock and roll music in France. He is known for being an admirer of Elvis Presley, who highly influenced both his singing and looks. His stage name came from the character, Deke Rivers, that Presley played in his second film, Loving You (1957).