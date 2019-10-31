Dick RiversBorn 24 April 1945. Died 24 April 2019
1945-04-24
Dick Rivers Biography (Wikipedia)
Hervé Forneri (born 24 April 1946 in Nice, France – died 24 April 2019, on his 74th birthday, in Neuilly-sur-Seine), known professionally as Dick Rivers, was a French singer and actor who began performing in the early 1960s. He was an important figure in introducing rock and roll music in France. He is known for being an admirer of Elvis Presley, who highly influenced both his singing and looks. His stage name came from the character, Deke Rivers, that Presley played in his second film, Loving You (1957).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
