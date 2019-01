The Silent Years are an experimental Pop/Rock project from the Detroit Metropolitan Area. The band is known for combining atmospheric layers of sound and poetic lyrics with popular songwriting sensibilities. Its members are: Josh Epstein, Fabian Halabou, Ryan Clancy, Cassandra Verras and Michael Majewski.

