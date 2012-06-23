The Silent YearsFormed 2003
The Silent Years
2003
The Silent Years Biography (Wikipedia)
The Silent Years are an experimental Pop/Rock project from the Detroit Metropolitan Area. The band is known for combining atmospheric layers of sound and poetic lyrics with popular songwriting sensibilities. Its members are: Josh Epstein, Fabian Halabou, Ryan Clancy, Cassandra Verras and Michael Majewski.
The Silent Years Tracks
Let Me Breathe
On Our Way Home
Climb On My Back (Pick N Mix Contender)
climb on my back
