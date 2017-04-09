Bob WoottonBorn 4 March 1942. Died 9 April 2017
Bob Wootton
1942-03-04
Bob Wootton Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert "Bob" Wootton (March 4, 1942 – April 9, 2017) was an American guitarist. He joined Johnny Cash's backing band, the Tennessee Three, after original lead guitarist Luther Perkins died in a house fire. He remained Cash's guitarist for nearly thirty years.
Bob Wootton Tracks
