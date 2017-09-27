Brendan CrokerBorn 15 August 1953
Brendan Croker
1953-08-15
Brendan Croker Biography (Wikipedia)
Brendan Croker (born 15 August 1953 in Bradford, Yorkshire) is a musician from Leeds who has recorded albums under his own name and with occasional backing band; The Five O'Clock Shadows. He was also a member of The Notting Hillbillies. During the late 1980s he was an auxiliary member of The Mekons and a full-time member of Sally Timms and the Drifting Cowgirls.
He has recorded with Eric Clapton, Tanita Tikaram, Mark Knopfler, Kevin Coyne, and Chet Atkins.
My Goverment - Novi Stad 1989
Brendan Croker
My Goverment - Novi Stad 1989
My Goverment - Novi Stad 1989
Performer
Ain't Gonna Smile - Novi Stad 1989
Brendan Croker
Ain't Gonna Smile - Novi Stad 1989
Ain't Gonna Smile - Novi Stad 1989
Performer
No Money At All - Novi Stad 1989
Brendan Croker
No Money At All - Novi Stad 1989
No Money At All - Novi Stad 1989
Performer
Wrong Decision - Novi Stad 1989
Brendan Croker
Wrong Decision - Novi Stad 1989
Wrong Decision - Novi Stad 1989
Performer
Shine On Me - Novi Stad 1989
Brendan Croker
Shine On Me - Novi Stad 1989
Shine On Me - Novi Stad 1989
Performer
Mister All Mixed Up - Novi Stad 1989
Brendan Croker
Mister All Mixed Up - Novi Stad 1989
Mister All Mixed Up - Novi Stad 1989
Performer
Brownskin Gal
Brendan Croker
Brownskin Gal
Brownskin Gal
Chains
Brendan Croker
Chains
Chains
