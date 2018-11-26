The Free Nationals
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a536dd07-131b-48ef-ab47-141b752ba082
The Free Nationals Tracks
Sort by
Beauty & Essex (feat. Daniel Caesar & Unknown Mortal Orchestra)
The Free Nationals
Beauty & Essex (feat. Daniel Caesar & Unknown Mortal Orchestra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05yrxg0.jpglink
Beauty & Essex (feat. Daniel Caesar & Unknown Mortal Orchestra)
Last played on
Get Bigger/ Dang (Glastonbury, 23 June 2017)
Anderson .Paak
Get Bigger/ Dang (Glastonbury, 23 June 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04h61m0.jpglink
Get Bigger/ Dang (Glastonbury, 23 June 2017)
Last played on
Heart Don't Stand A Chance (Glastonbury, 23 June 2017)
Anderson .Paak
Heart Don't Stand A Chance (Glastonbury, 23 June 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04h61m0.jpglink
Heart Don't Stand A Chance (Glastonbury, 23 June 2017)
Last played on
Am I Wrong (Glastonbury, 23 June 2017)
Anderson .Paak
Am I Wrong (Glastonbury, 23 June 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04h61m0.jpglink
Am I Wrong (Glastonbury, 23 June 2017)
Last played on
Heart Don't Stand A Chance/Get Bigger/Dang!
Anderson .Paak
Heart Don't Stand A Chance/Get Bigger/Dang!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04h61m0.jpglink
Heart Don't Stand A Chance/Get Bigger/Dang!
Last played on
Am I Wrong
Anderson .Paak
Am I Wrong
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p050h4ms.jpglink
Am I Wrong
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Free Nationals
Back to artist