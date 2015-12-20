Michael HutchenceBorn 22 January 1960. Died 22 November 1997
Michael Hutchence Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Kelland John Hutchence (22 January 1960 – 22 November 1997) was an Australian musician, singer-songwriter and actor who co-founded the rock band INXS, which sold over 55 million records worldwide and was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2001. Hutchence was the lead singer and lyricist of INXS from 1977 until his death. According to rock music historian Ian McFarlane, "Hutchence was the archetypal rock showman. He exuded an overtly sexual, macho cool with his flowing locks, and lithe and exuberant stage movements." Hutchence won the 'Best International Artist' at the 1991 BRIT Awards, with INXS winning the related group award.
Hutchence was a member of the short-lived pop rock group Max Q. He also recorded some solo material and acted in feature films, including Dogs in Space (1986), Frankenstein Unbound (1990), and Limp (1997).
Hutchence had a string of love affairs with prominent actresses, models and singers, and his private life was often reported in the Australian and international press. In July 1996, Hutchence and English television presenter Paula Yates had a daughter, Heavenly Hiraani Tiger Lily.
Michael Hutchence Tracks
Sort by
Need You Tonight
Michael Hutchence Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Who put U2 off when they turned up at their gig?!
-
Is this really U2’s last ever tour?
-
U2's Edge chats to Jo & Simon
-
"Most fun ever on tour with those guys" - Noel Gallagher on partying hard with U2
-
Go backstage with U2 on their colossal Joshua Tree tour in Brazil (U2 at the BBC)
-
U2 at the BBC - Trailer
-
U2 go record shopping in São Paulo
-
Edge: "U2 albums never get finished, just released!"
-
Edge: "U2's new single is influenced by Oscar Wilde...and Motown"
-
Edge talks brand new U2!