The Ray Charles Singers
The Ray Charles Singers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a534d84e-f764-403e-bbd4-8968e852738a
The Ray Charles Singers Tracks
Sort by
Love Me With All Of Your Heart
The Ray Charles Singers
Love Me With All Of Your Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Me With All Of Your Heart
Last played on
The Shadow Of Your Smile
The Ray Charles Singers
The Shadow Of Your Smile
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nothing New Under The Sun
George Shearing
Nothing New Under The Sun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034fcx1.jpglink
Nothing New Under The Sun
Last played on
Magic Moments
Perry Como
Magic Moments
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06v6361.jpglink
Magic Moments
Last played on
WOODPECKER SONG
The Ray Charles Singers
WOODPECKER SONG
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If You Were the Only Girl in the World
The Ray Charles Singers
If You Were the Only Girl in the World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Autumn Nocturne
The Ray Charles Singers
Autumn Nocturne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Autumn Nocturne
Last played on
The Ray Charles Singers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist