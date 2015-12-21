Martin James BartlettPianist. Born 20 July 1996
Martin James Bartlett
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0287b20.jpg
1996-07-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a52f2836-67cb-47bf-9bec-212e362be78e
Martin James Bartlett Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin James Bartlett is an English classical pianist who has twice reached the keyboard finals of the BBC Young Musician of the Year contest, winning the competition in 2014.
Martin James Bartlett Tracks
Le Carnaval Des Animaux
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Le Carnaval Des Animaux
Widmung S.566
Robert Schumann
Widmung S.566
Kinderszenen Op.15 for piano: no.1; Von fremden Landern und Menschen
Robert Schumann
Kinderszenen Op.15 for piano: no.1; Von fremden Landern und Menschen
Kinderszenen, Op 15, Nos 1 and 2
Robert Schumann
Kinderszenen, Op 15, Nos 1 and 2
Trois Pieces No 2 (Hymne)
Francis Poulenc
Trois Pieces No 2 (Hymne)
Trois Pieces No 1 (Pastorale)
Francis Poulenc
Trois Pieces No 1 (Pastorale)
Piano Concerto no 3 1st movt
Sergei Prokofiev
Piano Concerto no 3 1st movt
Pastorale
Germaine Tailleferre
Pastorale
Rhapsody in Blue
George Gershwin
Rhapsody in Blue
Sarabande
Arthur Honegger
Sarabande
Prelude
Georges Auric
Prelude
The man I love
George Gershwin
The man I love
Rhapsody in Blue
George Gershwin
Rhapsody in Blue
Fascinatin Rhythm
George Gershwin
Fascinatin Rhythm
Prelude in G sharp minor op.32, no.12
Sergei Rachmaninov
Prelude in G sharp minor op.32, no.12
I got rhythm
Gershwin & Martin James Bartlett
I got rhythm
Composer
Sonata In F Major K.332 For Piano
Martin James Bartlett
Sonata In F Major K.332 For Piano
Sonata No.7 - Finale
Sergei Prokofiev
Sonata No.7 - Finale
Liebestraume No.3
Franz Liszt
Liebestraume No.3
Upcoming BBC Events
St David's Hall 2018-19: Shostakovich Piano Concerto No. 2
St David's Hall, Cardiff
6
Jun
2019
St David's Hall 2018-19: Shostakovich Piano Concerto No. 2
St David's Hall, Cardiff
Brangwyn Hall 2018-19: Shostakovich Piano Concerto No. 2
Brangwyn Hall, Swansea
7
Jun
2019
Brangwyn Hall 2018-19: Shostakovich Piano Concerto No. 2
Brangwyn Hall, Swansea
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 3: BBC Young Musician 40th Anniversary
Royal Albert Hall
15
Jul
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 3: BBC Young Musician 40th Anniversary
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2015: Prom 32: Eric Whitacre and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Royal Albert Hall
9
Aug
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 32: Eric Whitacre and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Royal Albert Hall
Cheltenham Music Festival: An American in Paris
Cheltenham Town Hall
30
Jun
2015
Cheltenham Music Festival: An American in Paris
19:30
Cheltenham Town Hall
