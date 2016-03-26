Bauer is a band founded in 1999 by former Bettie Serveert drummer Berend Dubbe and based in Amsterdam, Netherlands. To support the debut Bauer album with live shows, Dubbe formed a live band and with member Sonja van Hamel, Bauer was presented as a pop-duo from 2000-2006. Together, they released three records. In 2000, Bauer won a Zilveren Harp (Silver Harp) awarded by Dutch organization BUMA/STEMRA. What began as electropop on earlier albums developed over time into orchestral pop.

In 2016, after almost 10 years, there is a new Bauer album: Eyes Fully Open. Like 1999's On the Move, it is a solo album (Dubbe). It is the first Bauer album released on Basta Music (previously the band was signed to Excelsior Recordings Partners in Crime, and Wabana).