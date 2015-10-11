Charles Hutchinson GabrielBorn 18 August 1856. Died 14 September 1932
1856-08-18
Charles Hutchinson Gabriel (August 18, 1856 – September 14, 1932) was a writer of gospel songs and composer of gospel tunes. He is said to have written and/or composed between 7,000 and 8,000 songs, many of which are available in 21st century hymnals. He used several pseudonyms, including Charlotte G. Homer, H. A. Henry, and S. B. Jackson.
Will The Circle Be Unbroken
Ada Ruth Habershon
Will The Circle Be Unbroken
Will The Circle Be Unbroken
What A Wonderful Change
Leyland Band
What A Wonderful Change
What A Wonderful Change
I Stand Amazed (My Saviour’s Love)
Charles Hutchinson Gabriel
I Stand Amazed (My Saviour’s Love)
I Stand Amazed (My Saviour’s Love)
His Eye Is on the Sparrow
Chip Crawford
His Eye Is on the Sparrow
His Eye Is on the Sparrow
What a Wonderful Change (Since Jesus Came Into My Heart)
Charles Hutchinson Gabriel
What a Wonderful Change (Since Jesus Came Into My Heart)
What a Wonderful Change (Since Jesus Came Into My Heart)
I Sing Because I'm Happy
Maurillia Simpson, Charles Hutchinson Gabriel & Civilla Durfee Martin
I Sing Because I'm Happy
I Sing Because I'm Happy
