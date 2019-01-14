Richard TauberBorn 16 May 1891. Died 8 January 1948
Richard Tauber
1891-05-16
Richard Tauber Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Tauber (16 May 1891 – 8 January 1948) was an Austrian tenor and film actor.
Richard Tauber Tracks
You are my heart's delight (The Land of Smiles)
Franz Lehár
Because
Richard Tauber
Silent Night
Franz Xaver Gruber
Roses Of Picardy
Richard Tauber
My Heart & I
Richard Tauber
You Are My Hearts Delight
Richard Tauber
At The Balalaika
Richard Tauber
Getting Sentimental Over You
Richard Tauber
Girls Were Made To Love & Kiss
Richard Tauber
Im Prater bluh'n wieder die Baume, Op. 247
Robert Stolz
I'll see you again
Richard Tauber
Smilin' Through
Richard Tauber
All the things you are
Richard Tauber
O Maedchen Mein Maedchen
Richard Tauber
One day when we were young
Richard Tauber
Don Giovani; Dalla sua pace
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Long Ago And Far Away
Richard Tauber
Night and Day
Cole Porter
Pedro, the Fisherman
Richard Tauber
The Land of Smiles: 'You are my Heart's Delight'
Franz Lehár
We'll gather lilacs
Richard Tauber
Don Giovanni - Il mio tesoro
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don't Be Cross (Sei Nicht Bos)
Richard Tauber
So deep is the night
Richard Tauber
