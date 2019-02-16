Katharine DainSoprano
Katharine Dain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a52a20dc-1a2d-4bfd-84dd-f6e323a10a58
Katharine Dain Tracks
Sort by
Herminie (Scene Lyrique)
Hector Berlioz
Herminie (Scene Lyrique)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
Herminie (Scene Lyrique)
Last played on
Le temps l'horloge
Henri Dutilleux
Le temps l'horloge
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04455kw.jpglink
Le temps l'horloge
Last played on
Back to artist