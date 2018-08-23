Otto OlssonBorn 19 December 1879. Died 1 September 1964
Otto Olsson
1879-12-19
Otto Olsson Biography (Wikipedia)
Otto Olsson (19 December 1879 – 1 September 1964) was a Swedish classical music composer.
Otto Olsson Tracks
Otto Olsson
