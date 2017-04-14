PosthumanElectronic group from Scotland. Formed 1999
Posthuman
1999
Posthuman Biography (Wikipedia)
Posthuman are an electronic music duo consisting of cousins Richard Bevan and Joshu Doherty.
Establishing themselves in the early 2000's as part of the London IDM scene, through the following years the pair experimented with various styles and genres. Their 2002 self-titled EP combined hip hop and Heavy Metal with electronica, and their 2006 album The People's Republic was heavily influenced by post-rock. From 2007 onward their output focused more on techno and electronica. Since 2010 their sound has been most heavily influenced by Acid house and Detroit techno.
Posthuman Tracks
TEMPTATION
Posthuman
Posthuman
TEMPTATION
Last played on
Beat Down
Posthuman
Posthuman
Beat Down
Last played on
Tessier Ashpool (Kirk Degiorgio Remix)
Posthuman
Posthuman
Upcoming Events
25
Jan
2019
Posthuman, Luke Vibert, Placid and Leftfield (DJ)
Pickle Factory, London, UK
14
Mar
2019
Posthuman, The Outhere Brothers, Max Cooper, Luke Vibert, Culprate, Eprom, DJ Assault, Iglooghost, The Clouds, Little BIG, Otto Von Schirach, 2 Bad Mice, Ceephax Acid Crew, Enduser, GFOTY, The Horrorist, Sully, Rebekah, Limewax, Remarc, The Outside Agency, Kanji Kinetic, Dr Cryptic, Billx, Billain, Stormtrooper, Hellfish, The Dj Producer, chopstick dubplate, Jacky Murda, Mollie Collins, Manni Dee, Spinee, Killbox, Billy Nasty, DJ Danny, Mark Archer, The Doubtful Guest, Meow Meow, King Yoof, Mandidextrous, Amon Tobin (DJ Set), Dead Man's Chest, Scanone, Krtm, Big Lad, Dave Skywalker, Hurtdeer, sample junkie, Foxdye, Cun7, NATTY CAMPBELL, Stefan ZMK (NL), Dave Shades, Microphyst, Saint Acid & The Bang Face Hard Crew, Li-z (NL), Acen, House Crew, Hollie Anthwax, Hadean & Gash, Abba Gabba and DJ Gand
Unknown venue, Southport, UK
