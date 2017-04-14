Posthuman are an electronic music duo consisting of cousins Richard Bevan and Joshu Doherty.

Establishing themselves in the early 2000's as part of the London IDM scene, through the following years the pair experimented with various styles and genres. Their 2002 self-titled EP combined hip hop and Heavy Metal with electronica, and their 2006 album The People's Republic was heavily influenced by post-rock. From 2007 onward their output focused more on techno and electronica. Since 2010 their sound has been most heavily influenced by Acid house and Detroit techno.