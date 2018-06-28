James Blood UlmerBorn 2 February 1942
James Blood Ulmer
1942-02-02
James Blood Ulmer Biography (Wikipedia)
James "Blood" Ulmer (born February 8, 1940) is an American jazz, free funk and blues guitarist and singer. Ulmer plays a Gibson Byrdland guitar. His guitar sound has been described as "jagged" and "stinging". His singing has been called "raggedly soulful".
Are You Glad To Be In America?
James Blood Ulmer
Are You Glad To Be In America?
Are You Glad To Be In America?
Lay Out
James Blood Ulmer
Lay Out
Lay Out
Jazz Is The Teacher, Funk Is The Preacher
James Blood Ulmer
Jazz Is The Teacher, Funk Is The Preacher
