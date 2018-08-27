Dmitri FerschtmanBorn 1945
Dmitri Ferschtman
1945
Dmitri Ferschtman Tracks
Poem for cello and orchestra
Henriëtte Bosmans
Konzertstuck for cello and orchestra in D major (Op.12)
Erno Dohnanyi
Le Tombeau de Ravel (1952)
Rudolf Escher, Bart Schneemann, Jacques Zoon, Ronald Hoogeveen, Zoltan Benyacs, Dmitri Ferschtman & Glen Wilson
Composer
