YashuaDominican-American singer, songwriter, and dancer
Yashua
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a51188b3-2b4d-44a2-9d12-6785dcba8293
Yashua Tracks
Sort by
Good Love (EMBARGOED - ASK BEFORE PLAYING) (feat. Yashua)
Celina
Good Love (EMBARGOED - ASK BEFORE PLAYING) (feat. Yashua)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06xv0d0.jpglink
No Pare (feat. Yashua)
Dillon Francis
No Pare (feat. Yashua)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghnv2.jpglink
No Pare (feat. Yashua)
Last played on
Back to artist