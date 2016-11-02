Ensemble neoN is a contemporary classical music ensemble.

The ensemble was founded by Julian Skar and Jan Martin Smørdal in 2008. Ensemble neoN was awarded the Spellemannprisen for their albums The Forester (2013, with Susanna Wallumrød) and Neon (2016). They were also awarded the Pauline Hall prize in 2011.

Members include conductor Magnus Loddgard, dancer-soprano Silje Aker Johnsen who was awarded the 2013 Performer of the Year award by the Norwegian Society of Composers, and violinist Karin Hellqvist who was awarded the Interpreter´s prize from the Swedish Society of Composers in January 2016.