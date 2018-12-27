Ross Ainslie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p051y0v5.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a50e6427-3c70-41b9-b52b-a3ca019bc89f
Ross Ainslie & Ali Hutton
2017-01-25
Ross Ainslie & Ali Hutton perform live at the CCA for Celtic Connections
Ross Ainslie & Ali Hutton
Tim Edey and Ross Ainslie - Celtic Connections Session
2013-01-25
Recorded live in the Green Room at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.
Tim Edey and Ross Ainslie - Celtic Connections Session
Action Junkie Extraordinaire / Take Control
Ross Ainslie
Action Junkie Extraordinaire / Take Control
Beautiful Goretree
Ali Hutton
Beautiful Goretree
Hope in Chaos
Ross Ainslie
Hope in Chaos
Hope in the Chaos
Ross Ainslie
Hope in the Chaos
Hope In The Chaos (feat. Malcolm Jones)
Ross Ainslie
Hope In The Chaos (feat. Malcolm Jones)
Escaping Gravity
Ross Ainslie
Escaping Gravity
Old Bush /Jolly Tinker / Richard Dwyer's
Ross Ainslie
Old Bush /Jolly Tinker / Richard Dwyer's
The Freedom Of Birds
Ross Ainslie
The Freedom Of Birds
Look Over The Hill And Far Away
Ross Ainslie
Look Over The Hill And Far Away
Let The Wild One's Roam
Ross Ainslie
Let The Wild One's Roam
Pongu: Chris Grace's Joy/Mairi's Tune
Ali Hutton
Pongu: Chris Grace's Joy/Mairi's Tune
Dine Like Kings / King Of The Mountain
Ross Ainslie
Dine Like Kings / King Of The Mountain
Mick's: The Robertson Lasses / Mad Mick's
Ross Ainslie
Mick's: The Robertson Lasses / Mad Mick's
Room With a View / Limestone Rock / Dods Tartan Punk Rock Trews / No More Cages
Ross Ainslie
Room With a View / Limestone Rock / Dods Tartan Punk Rock Trews / No More Cages
Loch: Love At The Loch/Gibbo's Number 1
Ali Hutton
Loch: Love At The Loch/Gibbo's Number 1
Happy Place
Ross Ainslie
Happy Place
Head High
Ross Ainslie
Head High
Man Who Planted Trees / Loch Bheemtaal / 12 Weeks And A Day
Ross Ainslie
Man Who Planted Trees / Loch Bheemtaal / 12 Weeks And A Day
Sense of Family
Ross Ainslie
Sense of Family
Doc's: Dr Merryweather's / Mintil Murray
Ali Hutton
Doc's: Dr Merryweather's / Mintil Murray
Clan Wallace / Sophie The Mink / Gibbo's Guffaw
Ali Hutton
Clan Wallace / Sophie The Mink / Gibbo's Guffaw
Meerkat Love
Ross Ainslie
Meerkat Love
Birds
Ross Ainslie
Birds
Home in Another Dimension
Ross Ainslie
Home in Another Dimension
Obstacles of the Mind/Road to Recovery
Ross Ainslie
Obstacles of the Mind/Road to Recovery
Upcoming Events
9
Mar
2019
Ross Ainslie
Emsworth Sports & Social Club, Portsmouth, UK
17
Mar
2019
Ross Ainslie, Ali Hutton
The Met, Manchester, UK
20
Mar
2019
Ross Ainslie, Ali Hutton
Universal Hall, Findhorn, UK
21
Mar
2019
Ross Ainslie, Ali Hutton
The Tunnels, Aberdeen, UK
30
Mar
2019
Ross Ainslie
Perth Concert Hall, Dundee, UK
Celtic Connections 2013: Fruitmarket Video Extras
Glasgow
2013-01-28T09:47:46
28
Jan
2013
Glasgow
Celtic Connections 2013: Radio Scotland Sessions
Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
2013-01-21T09:47:46
21
Jan
2013
Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
