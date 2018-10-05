Robert ShawConductor. Born 30 April 1916. Died 25 January 1999
Robert Shaw
1916-04-30
Robert Shaw Biography
Robert Lawson Shaw (30 April 1916 – 25 January 1999) was an American conductor most famous for his work with his namesake Chorale, with the Cleveland Orchestra and Chorus, and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Chorus. He was known for drawing public attention to choral music through his wide ranging influences and mentoring of younger conductors, the high standard of his recordings, his support for racial integration in his choruses, and his support for modern music, winning many awards throughout his career.
He watching over Israel (Elijah)
Felix Mendelssohn
He watching over Israel (Elijah)
He watching over Israel (Elijah)
The 'Airborne' Symphony (Theory of Flight)
Marc Blitzstein
The 'Airborne' Symphony (Theory of Flight)
The 'Airborne' Symphony (Theory of Flight)
Hallelujah (Christ on the Mount of Olives)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Hallelujah (Christ on the Mount of Olives)
Hallelujah (Christ on the Mount of Olives)
Orchestra
Wild Nights (Harmonium)
John Adams
Wild Nights (Harmonium)
Wild Nights (Harmonium)
Laudamus te, from Mass in B minor, BWV 232
Johann Sebastian Bach
Laudamus te, from Mass in B minor, BWV 232
Laudamus te, from Mass in B minor, BWV 232
Orff: Carmina Burana: Part III, Empress Of The World (No. 25)
Carl Orff
Orff: Carmina Burana: Part III, Empress Of The World (No. 25)
Orff: Carmina Burana: Part III, Empress Of The World (No. 25)
Orchestra
Ring de Banjo
Stephen Foster
Ring de Banjo
Ring de Banjo
Carmina Burana/O Fortuna
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
Carmina Burana/O Fortuna
Carmina Burana/O Fortuna
Hallelujah from 'Christ on the Mount of Olives
Ludwig van Beethoven
Hallelujah from 'Christ on the Mount of Olives
Hallelujah from 'Christ on the Mount of Olives
Orchestra
Nabucco, Va Pensiero Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves
Giuseppe Verdi
Nabucco, Va Pensiero Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves
Nabucco, Va Pensiero Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves
Vidit Suum (Stabat Mater)
Francis Poulenc
Vidit Suum (Stabat Mater)
Vidit Suum (Stabat Mater)
Carol of the Bells
Robert Shaw
Carol of the Bells
Carol of the Bells
Vespers (All-night vigil) - Praise the Lord, O my soul; Blessed is the man
Sergei Rachmaninov
Vespers (All-night vigil) - Praise the Lord, O my soul; Blessed is the man
