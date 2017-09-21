Rättö ja LehtisaloFormed 2003
Rättö ja Lehtisalo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a50a2be5-306b-4958-92f9-18dfaca06dc9
Rättö ja Lehtisalo Biography (Wikipedia)
Rättö ja Lehtisalo is an experimental rock-music band, featuring two members of the Finnish group Circle, Jussi Lehtisalo and Mika Rättö (who also performs with Kuusumun Profeetta). Their output is clearly influenced by krautrock acts such as Cluster, Neu! and Harmonia. They have also recorded as a trio with Finnish rock performer Kauko Röyhkä.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rättö ja Lehtisalo Tracks
Sort by
Sininen valo
Rättö ja Lehtisalo
Sininen valo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sininen valo
Last played on
Rättö ja Lehtisalo Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist