Rättö ja Lehtisalo is an experimental rock-music band, featuring two members of the Finnish group Circle, Jussi Lehtisalo and Mika Rättö (who also performs with Kuusumun Profeetta). Their output is clearly influenced by krautrock acts such as Cluster, Neu! and Harmonia. They have also recorded as a trio with Finnish rock performer Kauko Röyhkä.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia