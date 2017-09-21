Rättö ja Lehtisalo is an experimental rock-music band, featuring two members of the Finnish group Circle, Jussi Lehtisalo and Mika Rättö (who also performs with Kuusumun Profeetta). Their output is clearly influenced by krautrock acts such as Cluster, Neu! and Harmonia. They have also recorded as a trio with Finnish rock performer Kauko Röyhkä.