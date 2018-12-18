Barry Adamson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqv97.jpg
1958-06-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a50a1afa-23eb-4ba6-9faf-5dec260898ca
Barry Adamson Biography (Wikipedia)
Barry Adamson (born 11 June 1958) is a Mercury-nominated English pop and rock musician, composer, writer, photographer and filmmaker. He came to prominence in the late 1970s as a member of the post-punk band Magazine and went on to work with Visage, The Birthday Party, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, and the electro musicians Pan Sonic. In addition to prolific solo work, Adamson has also remixed Grinderman, The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion, Recoil and Depeche Mode. He created the seven-minute opus Useless (Escape From Wherever: Pts. 1 & 2) remix for the latter band in 1997. He also worked on the soundtrack for David Lynch's surrealistic crime film Lost Highway.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Barry Adamson Performances & Interviews
- Barry Adamson talks to Liz Kershawhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vvnz0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vvnz0.jpg2016-05-21T14:16:00.000ZGenre-hopping Barry Adamson shares his musical tales of Barry White, Magazine and give the lowdown on his new album, 'Know Where To Run'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03vvpv0
Barry Adamson talks to Liz Kershaw
Barry Adamson Tracks
Sort by
I Got Clothes (A Certain Ratio rework)
Barry Adamson
I Got Clothes (A Certain Ratio rework)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05pgcz2.jpglink
I Got Clothes (A Certain Ratio rework)
Last played on
The Hummingbird
Barry Adamson
The Hummingbird
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv97.jpglink
The Hummingbird
Last played on
007, A Fantasy Bond Theme
Barry Adamson
007, A Fantasy Bond Theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv97.jpglink
007, A Fantasy Bond Theme
Last played on
The Big Bamboozle
Barry Adamson
The Big Bamboozle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv97.jpglink
The Big Bamboozle
Last played on
The Long Way Back Again
Barry Adamson
The Long Way Back Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv97.jpglink
The Long Way Back Again
Last played on
Something Wicked This Way Comes
Barry Adamson
Something Wicked This Way Comes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv97.jpglink
Evil Kind
Barry Adamson
Evil Kind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv97.jpglink
Evil Kind
Last played on
Dirty Boy (feat. Barry Adamson)
A Certain Ratio
Dirty Boy (feat. Barry Adamson)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06k1qz7.jpglink
Dirty Boy (feat. Barry Adamson)
Last played on
Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Pelvis (feat. Jarvis Cocker)
Barry Adamson
Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Pelvis (feat. Jarvis Cocker)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv97.jpglink
Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Pelvis (feat. Jarvis Cocker)
Last played on
The Man With The Golden Arm
Barry Adamson
The Man With The Golden Arm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv97.jpglink
The Man With The Golden Arm
Last played on
Odio-Amor
Barry Adamson
Odio-Amor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv97.jpglink
Odio-Amor
Last played on
A Song From Under the Floorboards
Barry Adamson
A Song From Under the Floorboards
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv97.jpglink
A Song From Under the Floorboards
Last played on
Sweetest Embrace
Barry Adamson
Sweetest Embrace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv97.jpglink
Sweetest Embrace
Last played on
The Hymn of the Seventh Illusion
Barry Adamson
The Hymn of the Seventh Illusion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv97.jpglink
The Hymn of the Seventh Illusion
Choir
Last played on
The Most Beautiful Girl In The World/ Free At Last
Barry Adamson
The Most Beautiful Girl In The World/ Free At Last
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv97.jpglink
Sounds From The Big House/Everything Happens To Me
Barry Adamson
Sounds From The Big House/Everything Happens To Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv97.jpglink
On The Wrong Side Of Relaxation/ Under Wraps
Barry Adamson
On The Wrong Side Of Relaxation/ Under Wraps
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv97.jpglink
The Hymn Of The Seventh Illusion
Barry Adamson
The Hymn Of The Seventh Illusion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv97.jpglink
The Hymn Of The Seventh Illusion
Last played on
Under Wraps
Barry Adamson
Under Wraps
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv97.jpglink
Under Wraps
Last played on
Sweet Misery
Barry Adamson
Sweet Misery
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv97.jpglink
Sweet Misery
Last played on
I Got Clothes
Barry Adamson
I Got Clothes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv97.jpglink
I Got Clothes
Last played on
Barry Adamson Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist