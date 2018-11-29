Jean RigbyBorn 22 December 1954
Jean Rigby Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean Rigby (born 22 December 1954) is an English opera and concert singer. A mezzo-soprano, she is a long-time principal with the English National Opera.
Jean Rigby Tracks
Three little maids (The Mikado)
Arthur Sullivan
Three little maids from school (Mikado Act I)
Arthur Sullivan
Wild Clematis in Winter
Emily Howard
Three little maids from school (The Mikado)
Arthur Sullivan
They are at rest, from Quo Vadis
Philip Langridge
Juditha triumphans devicta Holofernes barbarie RV.645
The King’s Consort
Quo vadis - They are at rest
Sir George Dyson
De profundis - cantata for soloists, chorus and orchestra
BBC Concert Orchestra
Nous avons un tête une affaire (Carmen)
Ghylaine Raphanel, Gerard Garino, French National Orchestra, Georges Bizet, François Le Roux, Jean Rigby, Jessye Norman & 小澤征爾
Serenade to Music (ending)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
5 Tudor Portraits Ballad - The Tunning of Elinor Rumming
Robert Bourton, Ralph Vaughan Williams, Jean Rigby, London Symphony Chorus, London Symphony Orchestra & Richard Hickox
Five Tudor Portraits I: The Tale of Elinor Rumming
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Songs of Egypt for voice and piano
Granville Bantock
Songs from the Chinese poets - series 3 for voice and piano
Granville Bantock
Past BBC Events
Proms 2005: Prom 49
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2002: Prom 51
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2000: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1999: Prom 57
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1999: Prom 09
Royal Albert Hall
