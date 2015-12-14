David KellnerBorn 1670. Died 6 April 1748
1670
David Kellner Biography (Wikipedia)
David Kellner (1670, Liebertwolkwitz, near Leipzig – 6 April 1748) was a German composer of the baroque period and a contemporary of Bach.
As well as compositions for the lute which are today highly regarded, he wrote on the theory of music, and particularly on writing for equal temperament. His diagram of the circle of fifths is the earliest extant example of the modern layout with major keys and minor keys in two concentric circles, the major immediately outside its relative minor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Kellner Tracks
Fantasia in A minor
Fantasia in F major
