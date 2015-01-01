Anandji Virji ShahBorn 2 March 1933
Anandji Virji Shah
1933-03-02
Anandji Virji Shah Biography (Wikipedia)
Anandji Virji Shah (born 2 March 1933) is an Indian music director. Together with his brother he formed the Kalyanji-Anandji duo, and won the 1975 Filmfare Award for Best Music Director, for Kora Kagaz. He is a recipient of the civilian honour of Padma Shri (1992).
Anandji Virji Shah Tracks
Salam E Ishq
Salam E Ishq
Salam E Ishq
