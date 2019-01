Thievery Corporation is an American electronic music duo consisting of Rob Garza and Eric Hilton. Their musical style mixes elements of dub, acid jazz, reggae, Indian classical, Middle Eastern, hip hop, electronica, and Brazilian, including bossa nova.

