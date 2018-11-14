Blue Rondo à la TurkFormed 1981. Disbanded 1984
Blue Rondo à la Turk
1981
Blue Rondo à la Turk Biography (Wikipedia)
Blue Rondo à la Turk was an early 1980s British musical ensemble, whose music featured elements of salsa, pop and cool jazz. The group placed two songs on the UK charts (1981's "Me and Mr. Sanchez", and 1982's "Klactoveesedstein"), but is perhaps better known in retrospect for launching the careers of several players who went on to form the sophisticated jazz/Latin/samba/pop group Matt Bianco.
Blue Rondo à la Turk Tracks
Klactofonkedstein
Klactoveesedstein
Me And Mr. Sanchez
Change
The Cities Are Dying
All of the Lights (Scrimshire Remix)
Klactopolkastein
Samba Do Sanchez
Malandro Do Sanchez
The Method
Carioca
Me and Mr Sanchez (12" version)
There's A Change (Youth's Troca De Angola Fatty Fat Mix)
Klakto Vesedstien (Andrew Weatherall Remix)
I Spy For The FBI
Klacto instrumental
