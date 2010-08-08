Sam SpenceBorn 29 March 1927. Died 6 February 2016
Sam Spence
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1927-03-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a504b9dd-a924-4af9-83fd-fe047bf814be
Sam Spence Biography (Wikipedia)
Samuel Lloyd Spence (March 29, 1927 – February 6, 2016) was an American soundtrack composer best known for his work with NFL Films. His music has also been in the EA Sports Madden NFL football video games and many football-related commercials.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sam Spence Tracks
Sort by
Water World
Sam Spence
Water World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Water World
Performer
Last played on
Sam Spence Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist