Kirk LightseyBorn 15 February 1937
Kirk Lightsey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1937-02-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a4fde93b-a431-4440-810b-7427ced40d6e
Kirk Lightsey Biography (Wikipedia)
Kirkland "Kirk" Lightsey (born February 15, 1937, Detroit, Michigan) is an American jazz pianist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kirk Lightsey Tracks
Sort by
Blues on the Corner
Kirk Lightsey
Blues on the Corner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blues on the Corner
Spring Is Here
Kirk Lightsey
Spring Is Here
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spring Is Here
In Your Own Sweet Way
Kirk Lightsey
In Your Own Sweet Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In Your Own Sweet Way
Kirk Lightsey Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist