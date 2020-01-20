Nija CharlesBorn 20 October 1997
Nija Charles, professionally known as Nija (born October 20, 1997) is an American songwriter and record producer. Charles began her professional music career in 2017 writing songs for Beyoncé and Jay-Z ("Heard About Us" and "LoveHappy"); Cardi B and SZA ("I Do"); Cardi B and Kehlani ("Ring"); Jason Derulo for the 2018 Official World Cup and Coca-Cola anthem ("Colors"); and Chris Brown ("No Guidance"). She is signed to Universal Music Publishing Group.
