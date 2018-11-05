Gareth Brynmor JohnBaritone
Gareth Brynmor John
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a4fd1a5f-a290-41be-89f7-9c580eabe637
Gareth Brynmor John Tracks
Sort by
Mass Via Victrix (1914-1918)
Charles Villiers Stanford
Mass Via Victrix (1914-1918)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc6.jpglink
Mass Via Victrix (1914-1918)
Last played on
Cathleen ni Houlihan
Ivor Gurney
Cathleen ni Houlihan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
Cathleen ni Houlihan
Last played on
At the mid hour of night
Charles Wood
At the mid hour of night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
At the mid hour of night
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2018-19: Music for the Fallen
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9zcd4
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
2018-10-27T04:55:53
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06m39gb.jpg
27
Oct
2018
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2018-19: Music for the Fallen
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
Back to artist