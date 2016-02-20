Armando PerazaBorn 30 May 1924. Died 14 April 2014
Armando Peraza
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1924-05-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a4fcb895-2a7f-48f0-8610-ffd96f97bf9f
Armando Peraza Biography (Wikipedia)
Armando Peraza (May 30, 1924 – April 14, 2014) was a Latin jazz percussionist and a member of the rock band Santana. Peraza played congas, bongos, and timbales.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Armando Peraza Tracks
Sort by
Mambo In Chimes
George Shearing
Mambo In Chimes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034fcx1.jpglink
Mambo In Chimes
Last played on
Wild Thing
Armando Peraza
Wild Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wild Thing
Last played on
Viva Peraza
Armando Peraza
Viva Peraza
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Viva Peraza
Last played on
Always True To You (In My Fashion)
Ray Mosca, Peggy Lee, George Shearing, Ray Alexander, Toots Thielemans, Carl Pruitt & Armando Peraza
Always True To You (In My Fashion)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Always True To You (In My Fashion)
Performer
Last played on
Armando Peraza Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist