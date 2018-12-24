Valentin SilvestrovBorn 30 September 1937
Valentin Silvestrov
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1937-09-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a4f94049-7b13-4308-9a19-c50348df5825
Valentin Silvestrov Biography (Wikipedia)
Valentyn Vasylyovych Sylvestrov (Ukrainian: Валенти́н Васи́льович Сильве́стров; born 30 September 1937 in Kiev (Kyiv) (Ukrainian SSR) is a Ukrainian composer and pianist of contemporary classical music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Valentin Silvestrov Tracks
Sort by
Liturgical Chants
Valentin Silvestrov
Liturgical Chants
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w2nv.jpglink
Liturgical Chants
Singer
Director
Last played on
Post Scriptum for violin and piano
Valentin Silvestrov
Post Scriptum for violin and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052mhxv.jpglink
Post Scriptum for violin and piano
Last played on
O Holy God (No.3 from Liturgical Chants)
Valentin Silvestrov
O Holy God (No.3 from Liturgical Chants)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v57vr.jpglink
O Holy God (No.3 from Liturgical Chants)
Last played on
Alleluia
Valentin Silvestrov
Alleluia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v57vr.jpglink
Alleluia
Last played on
Elegy
Valentin Silvestrov
Elegy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elegy
Orchestra
Last played on
Diptych: II. Testament
Valentin Silvestrov
Diptych: II. Testament
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v57vr.jpglink
Diptych: II. Testament
Last played on
Two Pieces
Valentin Silvestrov
Two Pieces
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04v60nv.jpglink
Two Pieces
Last played on
Children's Music 1, Old Melody
Valentin Silvestrov
Children's Music 1, Old Melody
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Children's Music 1, Old Melody
Performer
Last played on
To Thee We Sing
Valentin Silvestrov
To Thee We Sing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v57vr.jpglink
To Thee We Sing
Choir
Last played on
Ave Maria
Valentin Silvestrov
Ave Maria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v57vr.jpglink
Ave Maria
Choir
Last played on
World of Peace
Valentin Silvestrov
World of Peace
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
World of Peace
Conductor
Last played on
Sonata (Post scriptum) for violin and piano
Valentin Silvestrov
Sonata (Post scriptum) for violin and piano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sonata (Post scriptum) for violin and piano
Last played on
Diptychon - The Lord's Prayer
Valentin Silvestrov
Diptychon - The Lord's Prayer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v57vr.jpglink
Diptychon - The Lord's Prayer
Last played on
Hommage À J.S.B.
Valentin Silvestrov
Hommage À J.S.B.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hommage À J.S.B.
Performer
Last played on
Songs for Vespers: Holy God
Mykola Hobdych, Валентин Васильович Сильвестров & Kiev Chamber Choir
Songs for Vespers: Holy God
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Songs for Vespers: Holy God
Performer
Last played on
5 pieces: no 3 Intermezzo
Valentin Silvestrov
5 pieces: no 3 Intermezzo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
5 pieces: no 3 Intermezzo
Performer
Last played on
Abschiedsserenade (feat. Kirill Karabits & Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra)
Valentin Silvestrov
Abschiedsserenade (feat. Kirill Karabits & Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n335m.jpglink
Abschiedsserenade (feat. Kirill Karabits & Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra)
Last played on
Diptych – The Lord's Prayer + Testament
Valentin Silvestrov
Diptych – The Lord's Prayer + Testament
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Diptych – The Lord's Prayer + Testament
Last played on
The Lord is my shepherd
Valentin Silvestrov
The Lord is my shepherd
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lord is my shepherd
Last played on
Postludium No. 3
Valentin Silvestrov
Postludium No. 3
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Postludium No. 3
Last played on
Der Bote
Valentin Silvestrov
Der Bote
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Der Bote
Last played on
Alleluia (2 Spiritual Songs no.1)
Valentin Silvestrov
Alleluia (2 Spiritual Songs no.1)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alleluia (2 Spiritual Songs no.1)
Last played on
Morgenserenade (Zwei Dialog mit Nachwort)
Valentin Silvestrov
Morgenserenade (Zwei Dialog mit Nachwort)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Valentin Silvestrov Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Alfred Schnittke
-
Soviet Russia (1953-1991)
-
The music of Sofia Gubaidulina
-
Modern Muses 20: Krzysztof Penderecki and Anne-Sophie Mutter
-
Alfred Schnittke
-
Schnittke and Mahler
-
Schnittke: Concerto for Piano and Strings
-
Tavener: The Protecting Veil
-
John Tavener (1944-2013)
-
Krzysztof Penderecki: Concerto grosso - Preview Clip
Back to artist