Morton DowneyBorn 14 November 1901. Died 25 October 1985
1901-11-14
Morton Downey Biography (Wikipedia)
John Morton Downey (November 14, 1901 – October 25, 1985) was an American singer and entertainer popular in the United States of America in the first half of the 20th century, enjoying his greatest success in the late 1920s and early 1930s. Downey was nicknamed "The Irish Nightingale".
When They Sing The Wearing Of The Green To Syncopated Blues
