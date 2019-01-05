Billy HarperBorn 17 January 1943
Billy Harper
1943-01-17
Billy Harper Biography (Wikipedia)
Billy Harper (born January 17, 1943) is an American jazz saxophonist, "one of a generation of Coltrane-influenced tenor saxophonists" with a distinctively stern, hard-as-nails sound on his instrument.
