ClimaxMexican dance group with DJ Oscar Lobo. Formed 2004
Climax
2004
Climax Biography (Wikipedia)
Grupo Climax is a dance group from Veracruz, Veracruz, Mexico and was created by José-Antonio Fuentes-Atilano best known by his stage name DJ Oscar Lobo (also known as Oskar Lobo) in 2004. They released a very successful recording titled "La Mesa Que Más Aplauda" was originated with another artist in collaboration to become the mega hit Za Za Za, which peaked at number one in the Billboard Top Latin Albums for five consecutive weeks.
Climax Tracks
How U Like La Que Mas Aplauda (Boombox Cartel Edit)
