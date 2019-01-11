The Wideboys are an English electronic music duo known for club remixes and for their own song "Sambuca", featuring Dennis G on vocals, which reached number 15 in October 2001.

The Wideboys compose and release many of their own productions, especially favouring the 12-inch vinyl format for club DJs. In 1998, they began producing dance remixes of songs by other artists, which led to fame in 2000 for two remixes featuring Craig David on vocals: "Re-Rewind" and "Woman Trouble", both by Artful Dodger. With this success, they began to remix songs by more widely known artists such as Kylie Minogue, Rihanna, Girls Aloud, Taio Cruz and The Pussycat Dolls. In 2009, they initiated a series of dance mix albums on the Ministry of Sound label. They are also known for composing the theme tune for Wheeler Dealers.