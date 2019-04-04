Allyson Brooke Hernandez (born July 7, 1993), known professionally as Ally Brooke, is an American singer. She is a former member of the girl group Fifth Harmony. In June 2017, she featured on Lost Kings' "Look at Us Now" with rapper ASAP Ferg. She collaborated with DJ Topic on the song "Perfect", released in January 2018 with its music video. In March 2018, Brooke sung a medley of songs from Oscar-winning films at the E! News red carpet pre-show of the 90th Academy Awards. She released "Vámonos", a collaboration with Kris Kross Amsterdam and Messiah, in November 2018. On January 31, 2019, Brooke released "Low Key" featuring Tyga, her debut solo single from her upcoming debut solo album, expected to be released in 2019. Brooke is also releasing a memoir titled Finding Your Harmony in April 2019.