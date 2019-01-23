Chic
Chic Biography
Chic ( SHEEK), currently called Nile Rodgers & Chic, is an American band that was organized during 1976 by guitarist Nile Rodgers and bassist Bernard Edwards. It recorded many commercially successful disco songs, including "Dance, Dance, Dance (Yowsah, Yowsah, Yowsah)" (1977), "Everybody Dance" (1977), "Le Freak" (1978), "I Want Your Love" (1978), "Good Times" (1979), and "My Forbidden Lover" (1979). The group regarded themselves as a rock band for the disco movement "that made good on hippie peace, love and freedom". In 2017, Chic was nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the eleventh time.
Chic Performances & Interviews
You'll be surprised by the two inspirations that led to the formation of Chic...
2017-09-05
Nile Rodgers chats to Steve Lamacq about the early days of his legendary disco outfit.
You'll be surprised by the two inspirations that led to the formation of Chic...
Nile Rodgers chats to Mary Anne Hobbs
2017-09-02
Mary Anne chats to music legend Nile Rodgers about happiness, David Bowie, family, survival and the future.
Nile Rodgers chats to Mary Anne Hobbs
Chic
2017-07-25
Highlights of Chic's set at Glastonbury 2017
Chic
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec584f/acts/acwfbp
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2017-06-25T04:39:47
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p056xtp3.jpg
25
Jun
2017
Glastonbury: 2017
17:45
Worthy Farm, Pilton
6 Music at Bestival
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erb5d4
Robin Hill Country Park, Isle of Wight
2014-09-04T04:39:47
4
Sep
2014
6 Music at Bestival
12:00
Robin Hill Country Park, Isle of Wight
Glastonbury: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej58q9/acts/apfp5v
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2013-06-28T04:39:47
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01c2fjn.jpg
28
Jun
2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
